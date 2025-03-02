Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 25,546 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GCOW stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
