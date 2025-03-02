Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 25,546 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.