Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

