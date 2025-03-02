Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

