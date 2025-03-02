iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.79 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

