Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 79,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BLV opened at $71.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
