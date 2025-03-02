Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 523 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.06.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

