Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.