Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $25.54 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.26 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

