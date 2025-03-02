Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 325 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $229.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

