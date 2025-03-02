Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.99 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

