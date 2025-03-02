First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.18 and last traded at $65.05. 11,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 48,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $413.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

