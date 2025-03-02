Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Rotork Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

