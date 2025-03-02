Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) vs. ITV (OTC:ITVPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 9.23% 29.01% 3.41% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charter Communications and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 4 10 6 0 2.10 ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Charter Communications currently has a consensus price target of $384.42, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Charter Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than ITV.

This table compares Charter Communications and ITV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $55.09 billion 0.94 $5.08 billion $34.96 10.40 ITV $4.50 billion 0.74 $261.22 million N/A N/A

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ITV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Charter Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charter Communications beats ITV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services. It also offers voice communications services using voice over internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. In addition, the company provides mobile services; video programming, static IP and business WiFi, voice, and e-mail and security services; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as TBS, CNN, and ESPN; sells advertising inventory to local sports and news channels; and offers Audience App to create data-driven linear TV campaigns for local advertisers. Further, the company offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports networks and news channels. It serves approximately 32 million customers in 41 states. Charter Communications, Inc.was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

