STP (STPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.24 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $221.35 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000023 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.02706703. The last known price of STP is 0.11302237 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $38,709,360.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

