Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.64. 35,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 2.33% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

