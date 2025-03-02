Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.96. 96,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 92,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDN. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

