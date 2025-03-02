First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 51,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 48,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5,163.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

