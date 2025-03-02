Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Decreases By 35.3%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.83 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

About Natuzzi

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.