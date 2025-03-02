International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.5 %

ICAGY opened at $8.77 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.