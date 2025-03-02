Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.19% of Dawson Geophysical worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.