WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.