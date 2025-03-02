Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

