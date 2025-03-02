WR Wealth Planners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 378,179 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after buying an additional 338,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,952,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.72 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.47 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

