Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,543 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

