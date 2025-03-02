SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 135,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,425,000 after buying an additional 1,916,851 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,696,000 after buying an additional 915,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SLB opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.