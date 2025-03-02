Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 292 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 876.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.81 and its 200 day moving average is $329.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

