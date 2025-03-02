Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 4,378 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 263,027 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHZ stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

