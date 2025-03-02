Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,271.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,291.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,329.59. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock worth $2,024,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

