Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $489.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.26. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

