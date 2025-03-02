Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 262 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

CARR stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.