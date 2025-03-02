Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 322.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 260,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 198,978 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHG opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

