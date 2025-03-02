1,935 Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.