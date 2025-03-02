Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 31,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $53,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

