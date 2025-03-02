McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Raised by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 4.3% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $640.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.17. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $641.70. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

