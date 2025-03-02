Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,333 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 360,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPIB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.