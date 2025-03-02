Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $9.23 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

