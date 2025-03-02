Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS opened at $25.68 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $758.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTS

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.