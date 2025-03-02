Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DWLD opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

