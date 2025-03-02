Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,895 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $343,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

