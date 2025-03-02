SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 28,085 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after acquiring an additional 433,676 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,583,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.