FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $27.60 million and $2.53 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,651.30 or 0.99829083 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,472.63 or 0.99620840 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
FUNToken Profile
FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.
Buying and Selling FUNToken
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.