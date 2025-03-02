Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 304,197 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,912,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
NYSE KOF opened at $89.41 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
