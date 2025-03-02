Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 304,197 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,912,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $89.41 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.