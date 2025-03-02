Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 182,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 26,218.7% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 511,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

