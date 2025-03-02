Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 913.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,213,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $280.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.