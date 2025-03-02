Sherman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,368 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

