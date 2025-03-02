US Bancorp DE Acquires 162,858 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $45,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

