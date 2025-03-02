Providence First Trust Co Takes $33,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

DIHP stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

