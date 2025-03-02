West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

