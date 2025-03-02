16,650 Shares in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Acquired by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:SABA opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

