Riverview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,872 shares of company stock worth $82,158,554. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.29.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $325.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.18. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

